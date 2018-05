Firefighters from eight stations are tackling a large moorland fire near Baslow, thought to be an arson atttack.

Derbyshire Fire services have tweeted these picture of the blaze which led to Clodhall Lane to be closed.

The fire is burning at Big Moor / White Edge which is the area between Curbar Gap and Owler Bar.

Motorists and walkers have been advised to take care when visiting the area.