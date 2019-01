Firefighters have urged residents to contact them if they plan to burn rubbish.

Shirebrook crews were were called to a garden fire at a property on Patchwork Row, Shirebrook in the early hours of this morning (Thursday January 3).

A spokesman for the fire services said: “ This turned out to be a controlled burn. Please contact Derbyhsire Fire & Rescue on 01332 861800 if you plan to have a controlled fire on your property.“