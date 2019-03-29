Fire which destroyed 40 caravans at site near Chesterfield was "started deliberately"

A fire that destroyed 40 caravans at a holiday park near Chesterfield is believed to have been started deliberately.

Owners left 'heartbroken' after fire rips through camp site and destroys 40 caravans- metres away from where people were sleeping

Derbyshire police tweeted this picture of the fire

The blaze occurred at the Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park on Mickley Lane in Stretton on Wednesday morning.

Shocking video shows scale of devastation after blaze tore through holiday park near Chesterfield



Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to a storage area of the site so nobody was harmed- but around 40 caravans were destroyed and another 40 damaged by heat, leaving their owners 'heartbroken'.

In a statement, Derbyshire police said: "Following a joint police and fire investigation it is not believed that any accelerants were used to start the fire, however, it is believed at this time that it was a deliberate ignition.

“Officers are making further enquiries into the cause of the fire and want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the area of Mickley Lane at around 5am on Wednesday, March 27.

The scale of the damage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 19*155790.”