Fire service thanks people for donations and supplies as they tackle moorland fire between Derbyshire and Greater Manchester

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked those who have donated supplies and refreshments to firefighters tackling a huge moorland fire.

Crews have been at the scene of the blaze, on Saddleworth Moor, since Tuesday.

Firefighters from stations across Derbyshire have been in attendance at the incident through the week, assisting colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service with the fire.

Gamekeepers, rangers and other people have also been in attendance, while the Salvation Army have been on site helping to provide refreshments.

Many other people have also helped with offers of supplies and refreshments and the fire service said they were very grateful for this.

In a tweet, Area Manager Bob Curry said: "On behalf of all the firefighters dealing with the fire and everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service we would like to thank you all for your amazing support whilst we've been dealing with this major incident."

Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Anyone who would like to donate refreshments for the firefighting team can drop items off at Buxton or Glossop fire stations between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.