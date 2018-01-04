Fire-hit Chesterfield homeless hostel will be shut for up to six months

A fire-hit homeless hostel in Chesterfield will be closed for at least six months, it has been announced.

Firefighters battled a blaze at Hope House on Derby Road - formerly the Ponderosa Guest House - on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a fuse box and the building was evacuated.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

In a Facebook post today, Hope House said: "Thank you for all your prayers and support - they are much appreciated.

"The damage has been assessed today by the insurance company and it is going to take three to six months before we can reopen due to rewiring and building works.

"We hope to take this opportunity - funds permitting - to further improve the building while we are closed.

"We remain committed to supporting all residents and are liaising with other agencies to find them alternative accommodation.

"Please continue to pray."

Hope House was bought by Chesterfield's St Thomas' Church last year as a place to help vulnerable people adjust to life off the streets.