Fire extinguished at Alfreton substation

An industrial premises caught fire in Alfreton during the early hours of this morning (March 12) Crews tackled the blaze on Birchwood Way in Somercotes just after 1.30am, which involved an electrical sub station unit. Crews dealt with the blaze on Birchwood Way