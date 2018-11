The Nisa shop, on High Street, South Normanton, was ablaze yesterday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 10.04pm yesterday, November 9.

A crew from Ashfield and two crews from Alfreton attended the fire.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said that investigations are being carried out to establish the cause of the fire, and confirmed that Derbyshire Constabulary also attended the blaze.