Fire at Derbyshire leisure centre thought to be arson attack

Arsonists are thought to have started a fire at a disused leisure centre in Creswell.

Police are appealing for witnesses after launching an investigation with fire chiefs into the blaze at the former swimming baths in the village.

Emergency services were called to Creswell Leisure Centre, on Duke Street, just before 7pm on Monday.

Roads surrounding the unused leisure centre were also closed due to the incident.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “After a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire we can confirm it is being treated as arson.

“Investigations showed there were two seats to the fire.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have been driving past and have dashcam footage to contact us.”

There were no people inside the disused building.

Fire crews from Clowne, Staveley, Worksop and Edwinstowe tackled the fire which was put out by 9pm.

The leisure centre was closed in December 2016 and staff were transferred to the new Go!Active centre in Clowne.

n Anyone with any information is urged to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 1244 of October 14.