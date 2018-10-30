Fire at Bolsover restaurant

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is investigating a blaze at a Bolsover restaurant this morning (Tuesday October 30).

Crews from Staveley, Clowne, Chesterfield, Shirebrook and Clay Cross were called to the blaze at the Bella Blu restaurant on Market Place at 1.18am.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze, on the first floor of the three-storey building, took almost two hours to be dealt with.

Firefighters used six sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to put it out.

Three pressure fans were also used in the operation.

The fire left windows smashed and the building severely smoke logged.

A spokesman at Bella Blu said the fire was still being investigated by the fire brigade but declined to comment further.