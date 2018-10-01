Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire this week

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until October 10:

A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon

A5111 Derby

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

A514 Derby

A53 Buxton

Hillside Rd, Linton

A616 Clowne

A623 Peak Forest

Ball Lane, Thulston

A615 Tansley

A617 Doe Lea

B6052 Eckington

Station Rd, Spinkhill

Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

Milton Rd, Repton

A514 Ticknall

Stenson Rd, Derby

Blenheim Rd, Allestree

B6019 South Normanton

B5353 Newhall

Old Rd, Heage

A6 Shardlow

Holbrook Rd, Alvaston

Alfreton Rd, Codnor

A6007 Loscoe

Infinity Park Way, Derby

A62 Tintwistle

Station Rd, Mickleover

B600 Pyebridge & Somercotes

High Holborn Rd, Ripley