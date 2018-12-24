Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire over Christmas and New Year

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire over the festive season have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until January 3:
London Road, Derby
B600 Alfreton
B6374 Heage
Spencer Road, Belper
Peasehill, Ripley
B5036 Wirksworth
A615 Tansley
A6 Derby
Ball Lane, Thulston
A608 Smalley
A6005 Breaston
Sheffield Road, Glossop
Pastures Hill, Littleover
B6179 Swanwick Hill
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
A6007 Loscoe
Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor
A61 Shirland
A52 Brailsford
B6179 Marehay
A515 Ashbourne
Church Lane, South Wingfield
B6052 Chesterfield
A6 Furness Vale
Manor Road, Brimington
B6051 Chesterfield
A6135 Renishaw
A632 Matlock
A6007 Ilkeston
Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton
St Johns Road, Buxton
A623 Peak Forest
Queen Victoria Road, Tupton
A5111 Derby
A514 Derby
Turnlee Rd, Glossop
B6056 Eckington
A619 Chesterfield
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Glossop/Dinting Vale
A6096 Kirk Hallam
B6540 Sawley/Long Eaton
A444 Overseal
A6007 Heanor to Ilkeston
Milton Rd, Repton
A52 Derby
B6050 Cutthorpe