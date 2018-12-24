Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire over Christmas and New Year

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire over the festive season have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until January 3:

London Road, Derby

B600 Alfreton

B6374 Heage

Spencer Road, Belper

Peasehill, Ripley

B5036 Wirksworth

A615 Tansley

A6 Derby

Ball Lane, Thulston

A608 Smalley

A6005 Breaston

Sheffield Road, Glossop

Pastures Hill, Littleover

B6179 Swanwick Hill

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

A6007 Loscoe

Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor

A61 Shirland

A52 Brailsford

B6179 Marehay

A515 Ashbourne

Church Lane, South Wingfield

B6052 Chesterfield

A6 Furness Vale

Manor Road, Brimington

B6051 Chesterfield

A6135 Renishaw

A632 Matlock

A6007 Ilkeston

Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton

St Johns Road, Buxton

A623 Peak Forest

Queen Victoria Road, Tupton

A5111 Derby

A514 Derby

Turnlee Rd, Glossop

B6056 Eckington

A619 Chesterfield

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Glossop/Dinting Vale

A6096 Kirk Hallam

B6540 Sawley/Long Eaton

A444 Overseal

A6007 Heanor to Ilkeston

Milton Rd, Repton

A52 Derby

B6050 Cutthorpe