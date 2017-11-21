Figures reveal alarming number of workplace injuries in Derbyshire

Workplace injuries are happening in parts of the county at a rate far above the British average, new figures reveal.

In 2016-17, 457 injuries for every 100,000 workers in Bolsover were reported to the Health and Safety Executive while 410 were reported in north east Derbyshire.

In Britain overall, 263 injuries were reported for every 100,000 workers in 2016-17.

Bolsover ranks 28th out of 381 local authorities for workplace injuries and north east Derbyshire is 45th.

Brett Dixon, president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), said: "There are various factors which might contribute to a higher-than-average rate of injury, such as a prevalence of high-risk industries locally.

"The good news is that there has been a national long-term downward trend in the rate of both injuries and deaths in workplaces.

"Our concern is that safeguards which protect workers are not unravelled by the Brexit process."

According to the APIL, workplace deaths in Britain have fallen by 85 per cent since the introduction of the Health and Safety at Work Act in 1974.

Mr Dixon added: "Health and safety legislation and subsequent case law have been huge players in making our workplaces safer - and much of that has its roots in Europe.

"The Government has the power to pick out what is needed and dispense with what is not when EU laws are converted into UK laws under the Repeal Bill.

"This process needs the most vigorous parliamentary scrutiny so that the laws which protect workers are not unravelled.

"It is literally a matter of life or death.

"Let’s hope that next year we're looking at figures which show a reduction in workplace injuries and that everyone who goes out to work returns home," Mr Dixon added.

Workplace injury statistics for other areas

► Amber Valley – 332 injuries in every 100,000 workers (ranked 118 out of 381 local authority areas)

► High Peak – 258 injuries in every 100,000 workers (ranked 231 out of 381 local authority areas)

► Erewash – 294 injuries in every 100,000 workers (ranked 167 out of 381 local authority areas)

► Chesterfield – 220 injuries in every 100,000 workers (ranked 293 out of 381 local authority areas)

► Derbyshire Dales – 203 injuries in every 100,000 workers (ranked 315 out of 381 local authority areas)