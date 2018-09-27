Fifth Co-op cash machine 'blown up' as thieves strike

Theives with covered faces have made off with a substantial amount of cash after they "blew up" Pinxton Co-op's cash machine.
The Co-op on the corner of Wharf Road and Redgate Street was targeted this morning, Thursday, September, 27, at 4am.
Reports suggest it was blown up in a similar method to several other cash machine raids in recent weeks.
Including Co-op's in Huthwaite, Swallownest and Selston.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Three men who had covered faces used cutting equipment to enter shop before damaging the cash machine and stealing a substantial amount of cash."
Police also said the men left in a blue VW Golf TDI.
If you have any information which may assist with police enquiries including footage, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.
Please quote the reference number 18*462363.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.