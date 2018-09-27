Fifth Co-op cash machine 'blown up' as thieves strike

Theives with covered faces have made off with a substantial amount of cash after they "blew up" Pinxton Co-op's cash machine.

The Co-op on the corner of Wharf Road and Redgate Street was targeted this morning, Thursday, September, 27, at 4am.

The cash machine has been badly damaged.

Reports suggest it was blown up in a similar method to several other cash machine raids in recent weeks.

Including Co-op's in Huthwaite, Swallownest and Selston.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Three men who had covered faces used cutting equipment to enter shop before damaging the cash machine and stealing a substantial amount of cash."

Police also said the men left in a blue VW Golf TDI.

The Co-op on the corner ofWharf Road and Redgate Street was targeted this morning, Thursday, September, 27,at 4am.

If you have any information which may assist with police enquiries including footage, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18*462363.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Reports suggest it was blown up in a similar method to several other cash point raids in recent weeks.

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.