Feast your eyes on Chesterfield chippy's Easter range - with video

Chesterfield fish and chip shop Spire Frier has launched its Easter range.
The tasty selection - which launched at the Saltergate chippy on Monday and will be available throughout the Easter period - includes battered creme eggs, savoury cheese and onion eggs, and deluxe ice cream Easter trays.
John McNeil, manager at Spire Frier, said: "Our team are egg-static about the Easter range.
"The savoury eggs we've created are egg-ceptional with the cheesy middle looking egg-sactly like a yolky cheddar centre.
"We can't wait to get cracking!"
Throughout the Easter period, Spire Frier is also running an egg design competition for children to get involved in for a chance to win Easter treats.