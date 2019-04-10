Feast your eyes on Chesterfield chippy's Easter range - with video

Chesterfield fish and chip shop Spire Frier has launched its Easter range.

The tasty selection - which launched at the Saltergate chippy on Monday and will be available throughout the Easter period - includes battered creme eggs, savoury cheese and onion eggs, and deluxe ice cream Easter trays.

The deluxe ice cream Easter trays on offer at Spire Frier. Pictures and video by Brian Eyre.

John McNeil, manager at Spire Frier, said: "Our team are egg-static about the Easter range.

"The savoury eggs we've created are egg-ceptional with the cheesy middle looking egg-sactly like a yolky cheddar centre.

"We can't wait to get cracking!"

Spire Frier's Katie Johnstone, Candice Jacks, John McNeil and Bethany Shouck.

Throughout the Easter period, Spire Frier is also running an egg design competition for children to get involved in for a chance to win Easter treats.

Savoury cheese andonion eggs.