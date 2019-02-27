Fears grow for Derbyshire mountaineer missing on killer Pakistani peak

A Derbyshire-born climber who lost his mother in a mountaineering tragedy has been reported missing on a peak in Pakistan.

Tom Ballard, from Belper, and Italian climber Daniele Nardi are trying to reach the summit of Nanga Parbat - nicknamed “Killer Mountain”, the BBC has reported.

The last contact from the pair is said to have been on Sunday, from an altitude of about 6,300m (20,669 ft).

Current tensions between India and Pakistan means at search operation has been delayed.

Nanga Parbat, dubbed “Killer Mountain” after the deaths of several climbers there is the world’s ninth highest mountain.

It has been reported that weather was poor in the area at the time.

Pakistani authorities hope to launch a helicopter search operation, but said it has been slowed by tensions with India.

A experienced climber, Tom became first person to solo climb all six of the great north faces of the Alps in the winter season.

Tom’s mother, Alison Hargreaves, was killed on the K2 mountain in 1995, aged 33.

On the descent, 200mph gusts blew Alison and six companions off the Abruzzi Ridge at 8,000m, causing them to fall 1,800m to their deaths.

Her body has never been found.