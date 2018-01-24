Fears for future fatalaties on Clay Cross Road

“Further deaths” will occur on a Clay Cross Road if something isn’t done to stop motorists parking dangerously, residents have warned.

The warning was echoed after an incident this morning (Wednesday, January 24) in which a double decker bus failed to negotiate a corner on Eyre Street due to vans parked on double yellow lines.

The bus later broke down and the road had to be closed, with “traffic chaos” ensuing along Eyre Street, High Street and Holmgate Road.

It comes just over two months after a 62-year-old woman died on Eyre Street after being hit by a bus.

Residents believe her death could have been prevented if motorists hadn’t been parked on double yellow lines, obstructing the

Dan Armstrong, who sent in a picture of the scene, said: “It isn’t getting better and something seriously needs doing, otherwise another death will occur.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a call at just after 11am informing the bus was stuck in the road. “The van driver returned to the scene and moved the vehicle.”