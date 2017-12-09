Fancy living in the former Chesterfield Hotel?

More rooms are being rented out at the former Chesterfield Hotel.

An advert on uk.easyroommate.com states that nine rooms are available at the Malkin Street premises.

It adds: "This is a fantastic opportunity to live in a former hotel positioned on the edge of Chesterfield's town centre."

Currently, 12 members of the public are renting rooms in the building.

Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd bought the iconic property for £900,000 in April and to date has spent £118,000 on repair and refurbishment work.

As previously reported, the company could sell the 140-year-old premises within months.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877.

One of the town's longest-running businesses, it operated as a hotel until it shut in 2015 when the previous owners went bust.

Over the years it was a venue for thousands of occasions - including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties - and was a major employer.

According to Companies House, GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd - the firm which previously operated Chesterfield Hotel - remains an active business.

It also still lists its address as Chesterfield Hotel on Malkin Street, according to Companies House.

However, a spokesman for Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd confirmed it was not linked to GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd.

As previously reported, GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd did not pay tax for more than a year and has been named and shamed in a 'deliberate tax defaulters' list issued by the Government.

GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd could not be reached for comment.