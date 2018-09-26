Family urge women to check their breasts regularly after death of mum-of-two from rare cancer

A Derbyshire family is urging women to check their breasts regularly after the death of a mum-of-two from a rare form of cancer.

Francesca Mann, of Newton, was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in December 2017 and died just seven weeks later in February this year, aged 36.

Inflammatory breast cancer is very rare and aggressive and leaves the breast looking swollen or red.

Francesca’s sister, Jessica Spelman, said: “After talking to people I know, they said hand on heart that they do not check themselves on a regular basis - it only takes two minutes and it could save your life.”

Inflammatory breast cancer can be treated with chemotherapy, but Francesca suffered a number of complications and she passed away on February 8.

She leaves behind two children aged three and five, her husband Rob and sisters Jessica and Melissa.

“It would have been nice to have a bit more time,” Jessica said.

To show their appreciation to Macmillan Cancer Support, Francesca’s family is organising a charity event with the aim of raising £3,000.

Jessica said: “In that short space of time Macmillan were brilliant. Even now when I call them to ask a question they always ask if I am okay. It sums up what they are about.”

The fundraiser will take place at Morton Colliery Cricket this Sunday and will include live music, a DJ, a performance from a dance school, BBQ, bouncy castle, craft tent and much more.