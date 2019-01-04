Family’s tribute as ‘much-loved’ grandad dies in Derbyshire road crash

A family has paid tribute to a ‘much-loved’ 47-year-old man who died following a road crash in Derbyshire.

John Idris Saunders, from Loscoe. died after he was involved in a collision with a Range Rover on Church Street, Denby Village, on Monday, December 17.

His family have paid tribute to him as a ‘much-loved son, husband, father and grandfather’.

Jacqui, his wife of 26 years, said: “John was a gentleman. His death has left a huge hole in our lives and we will miss him every day.

“He was a man of few words; his family and faith were the most important things to him.”

John and Jacqui had eight children, and he was known as “Pops” to their two grandsons.

His mum, Gwyn, described him as being “trustworthy, modest, kind and funny, with a great line in banter.”

“He was an honourable man, loyal to his family, his friends and his employers.”

John worked as a telesales manager at Deb (now S C Johnson) in Denby. The family describe him as “passionate” about his job, saying “he always gave 110 percent.”

John had a lifelong interest in lorries, loved listening to music and in his youth played the drums in a local band.

The family added: “He touched many people’s lives; he was well-known and well liked. We will work to keep his legacy alive, and would like to thank the community for their generosity and kindness at this difficult time.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with any information that could help is asked to call 101, or contact us via our social media channels, quoting reference number 18000610306.