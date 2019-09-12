Family pays tribute to 'lovely' Derbyshire man who died in crash

The family of a cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Derbyshire have paid tribute to a 'young at heart' man who 'loved life'.

David Bates, 71, from Clifton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A515 Clifton Road between Clifton and Ashbourne shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended alongside police and the A515 at Clifton and Ashbourne was shut for several hours while investigative work was carried out.

Mr Bates’s family have paid tribute to a 'lovely man who was loved by everyone who knew him and whose death has left a big hole in the lives of his loved ones'.

His daughter said: "Dad had a passion for cycling and motorbikes and kept canaries as a hobby.

"He was full of life and always on the go.

"We will miss him a great deal."

Sergeant Darren Muggleton, who is leading the investigation into the collision said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has information which could help with our enquiries.

"The driver of the lorry, a 39-year-old man, was voluntarily interviewed and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 19*483169."

