Family of Ben Roddis, who took his own life, want to spread key message - you are not alone

Tributes have been paid to Ben Roddis - described as 'the life and soul of every party' - who tragically took his own life after a battle with mental health issues.

The 26-year-old was found off Westwood Lane, Brimington Common, last Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued to the Derbyshire Times, his family said: "Ben, a much-loved resident of Staveley, sadly passed away by taking his own life after struggling with mental health issues for a while.

"Last Wednesday, Ben left a suicide note on his mobile phone to his family before going to Westwood woods and sadly taking his own life.

"Ben was the life and soul of every party and was guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face.

"He was kind and loving, there was nothing he wouldn't do for anyone.

"Ben was so popular, he has so many friends. He seemed to make them everywhere he went. His Facebook is flooding with sad goodbyes.

"He loved his family so much especially his cousins. He sadly left his mum Julie, his aunty Jill who was like a mum to Ben, and a baby daughter. He also leaves his brother, two sisters, an aunty, nieces and nephews.

"Ben was never alone - he just needed to speak up.

"He will be sadly missed by all.

"The family would like to spread the word - you are not alone. Please speak up.

"Ben's funeral will take place at Chesterfield crematorium on Monday, September 3, and the family would like all to wear bright colours to represent Ben's personality and not to mourn his death but celebrate his life and what an amazing person he really was."

This JustGiving page has been set up by Ben's cousin to raise money so he can be given 'the best send off possible'.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.



