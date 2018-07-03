Family fun at Clowne Gala

Fun for all the family will be on offer at Clowne Gala including Laserquest, bouldering wall, archery, rodeo bull, karting, bouncy castle, Company Performance Ensemble marching band and live music from Treebeard.

The gala is on July 14, from 11am to 3pm at Heritage High School, Clowne. Adult entry £1, free entry for under 16s. £3 unlimited activity wristbands for children. under 7, and aged 7 and over, covering lots of activities. Refreshments including bar, stalls, local band Treebeard, Company Performance Ensemble marching band, and lots more. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Please note no dogs, and the school is a no smoking site.