Familiar sight in Chesterfield will soon be no more

Work to demolish Chesterfield's distinctive Co-op link bridge is set to begin in days.

Derbyshire County Council has imposed an emergency temporary road closure on Elder Way to allow the demolition work to be carried out between Friday, February 23, and Sunday, March 4.

The distinctive bridge will soon be no more.

The work will take place between the hours of 11.45pm and 5.45am.

The bridge linked the former Co-op building with the Central England Co-operative supermarket.

Anyone who needs further information about the road closure should ring Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.

The former Co-op building is currently undergoing a £10.5million transformation.

When finished, the building - which has stood empty for nearly five years - will boast:

► A 92-bedroom Premier Inn hotel on the first and second floors;

► Seven ground-floor restaurants and bars;

► A gym in the basement.

