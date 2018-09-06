Expensive car parts stolen in Monyash

Thieves have stripped a car of parts in a Derbyshire village.

A bonnet, headlights, bumper, wing panels and rear lights and were stolen from a car parked in Monyash.

The parts were taken from a Volkswagen Golf sometime between Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29 while it was parked outside a property on Chapel Street.

Anyone with information contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote the reference number 18*410569 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence.