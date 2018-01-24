EXCLUSIVE: Chesterfield could get night shelter for the homeless

Chesterfield could get a night shelter for the town's homeless people, the Derbyshire Times can reveal.

The proposed night shelter may be in place by next winter.

Councillor Helen Bagley, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for homes and customers, said: "Although there is currently no night shelter in Chesterfield, we do have access to shelters for people who require temporary accommodation.

"We are working with partners through the Town Centre Forum to develop a night shelter in Chesterfield for the coming winter. Plans for this are currently at an early stage.

"Anyone who finds themselves without accommodation can approach our homelessness service and will receive support; please call 01246 345825 to access the support available."

At this early stage, it is not known where the planned night shelter would be situated.

The news comes following the death of homeless man David Fuller in Chesterfield.

Paramedics found the 41-year-old's body inside a derelict building on Chatsworth Road on Boxing Day night

Investigations are continuing to establish how he died.