'Exciting plans' being made for annual Chesterfield Pride event

Preparations are underway for the annual Chesterfield Pride event.

This year will mark the fifth anniversary of the festival which is one the fastest growing in the country.

Last year more than 5,500 people attended the spectacle which promotes quality, diversity and acceptance within our communities.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, July 21 at Stand Road.

Organiser, Dan Walker, said: “Every year we look to improve the event and make the day a better experience for everyone.

“Chesterfield Pride is one of the fastest growing Pride events in the country and this summer we are expecting a crowd even bigger than last year.”

On the day visitors will be able to enjoy local and international performers. There will also be lots of other entertainment and games on offer.

The event always has a superb atmosphere and everyone is welcome to attend.

“We have had phenomenal support from the local community,” Dan said.

“We also have people travel to the event from a lot further too.

“Events like this are important in the community. We try to convey the message of acceptance and bringing people together through celebration.”

The event has always been free but people are asked for donations on entry to help with running costs.

Dan said: “The event takes seven months to organise and is run by a dedicated team of volunteers. The event is funded by donations, sponsorship and by people having stalls.

“We are currently planning the event for 2019. We want to keep the event fun and exciting with some new features added. We are aiming to have some fantastic performers on stage bringing together the best in local talent and some international performers too.”

Dan added: “I am so proud to see the event grow. We have a fantastic team working behind the scenes and the support we have had is amazing. The event is open to everyone and we get a real mix of people coming down. Our aim is to put on a community event that makes the town proud.”

*More information about Chesterfield Pride can be found at chesterfieldpride.co.uk or by searching ‘Chesterfield Pride’ on Facebook or @cfieldpride on Twitter.