Ex-Heartbeat actor Steven Blakeley stands for Derbyshire council

Former Heartbeat actor Steven Blakeley has been selected as the Liberal Democrats' candidate in the Scarcliffe North ward by-election for Scarcliffe Parish Council.

Lifelong Bolsover resident Steven - who starred as PC Geoff Younger in Heartbeat - said: "It's a real honour to be selected by my party and it's an even bigger honour to be able to have the opportunity to represent my neighbours."

Sam Jones, the Liberal Democrats' north Derbyshire chairman, said: "We are pleased to have somebody with Steven's experience and local knowledge representing us.

"People voting for him will know they are getting a community minded individual to represent them."

North East Derbyshire District Council Councillor David Hancock added: "Steven is an absolutely first class candidate.

"He is passionate about the community he grew up in and eager to ensure proper representation.

"We need to address 21st Century problems with 21st Century solutions - and Steven will do just that."

A date for the by-election is yet to be announced.

It will be held after the resignation of Councillor Malcolm Ball.