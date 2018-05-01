Every household in Chesterfield borough to receive letter about error

Officials in Chesterfield have apologised for a printing error on people's council tax bills.

The bills gave the wrong percentage increase in the Derbyshire County Council charge.

A follow-up letter from Chesterfield Borough Council - sent to every household in the area - confirmed the correct increase and gave an apology.

It also stated that the print and postage relating to the follow-up letter would not cost residents or the borough council a penny.

Councillor Helen Bagley, the borough council's cabinet member for homes and customers, said: "Each year, the council is required to write to residents explaining the amount of council tax they will pay. This is done by our private partner, Arvato, which collects council tax on our behalf.

"All bills showed the correct amounts that residents need to pay. However, due to an administrative error, a line that indicates the percentage change in bill amounts compared to last year was incorrect.

"Legally the council has to tell residents the correct percentage increase so a letter was issued to do this.

"The cost of issuing this new letter was shared by Arvato and its printing supplier to ensure there was no impact on council taxpayers."

'Sorry for printing error'

The follow-up letter from the borough council states: "You will have recently received your council tax bill (demand notice) for 2018-19.

"The percentage increase in the Derbyshire County Council charge printed on your bill was shown as two per cent.

"The actual increase was three per cent.

"I am sorry for this printing error.

"I can confirm that all the other information displayed on your bill, including the charge, dates and the amount that you have to pay, are all correct and remain unchanged.

"Government legislation states that we need to notify you of this fact which is why I am sending you this letter.

"There is no need for you to take any action.

"I can also confirm that the print and postage relating to this letter will not cost you, or the council, anything."