Event shines spotlight on Old Bolsover Yard

Crafters who occupy the Old Bolsover Yard units. Pictures by Anne Shelley.
A special event on Saturday shone a light on what Old Bolsover Yard has to offer.

Old Bolsover Yard is an exciting project which has breathed new life into a previously derelict site in Bolsover.

There were plenty of smiles at Saturday's event.

Situated behind Castle Street, the development provides a number of craft workshops, allowing small businesses to grow, as well as a gallery.

A spokesperson for Old Bolsover Yard said: "Old Bolsover Yard is the place to visit by every discerning visitor to the town."

For more information, visit www.oldbolsoveryard.com

Charlene Whelan with a selection of her gifts.

Visitors checking out items at the event.

