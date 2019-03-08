Estate agency Redbrik makes its move by acquiring Chesterfield property management company Noble Hardy Property Management

Regional estate agency Redbrik has strengthened its lettings portfolio with the acquisition of Noble Hardy Property Management.

Redbrik has purchased the assets of the Chesterfield-based property management company and will take over managing the company’s portfolio with immediate effect.

Peter Lee, lettings director at Redbrik, said: “This acquisition is fantastic news for Redbrik as we look to expand our lettings service further.

“We were attracted to the business as it had a very similar ethos to Redbrik in terms of delivering outstanding customer service and striving for 100 per cent occupancy.

“The company has been run very well by Wilson Spencer, aided by Sam Cauldwell and Joshua Whittaker, and we have inherited a great business with no debt or arrears.

“It is a really nice fit for the Redbrik brand and a great opportunity to expand our lettings offer in Chesterfield.

“We are continually looking at ways to attract new landlords so we can work with them and help to maximise their assets. We have an extensive database of tenants waiting for properties and are always eager to add new properties to the market.”

Noble Hardy Property Management was started by owner Wilson Spencer 10 years ago.

He said: “I have known Redbrik’s co-founders Julie Bulheller and Mark Ross for many years, and when I knew they were interested, they were my number one choice.”