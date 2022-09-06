Circular cycle and walking route around Derwent and Howden Reservoir in Peak District will be closed for about three months.

From Monday, September 12, a section of the route along the western edge of the reservoirs will not be accessible for the public.

There will be no vehicle, pedestrian or cycle access during this time and the popular circular route around the two reservoirs often starting and finishing at the Fairholmes visitor centre will be closed.

Howden Reservoir

The access to the reservoirs will be restricted as a part of management of the neighbouring woodland.

The work will be undertaken through a Statutory Plant Health Notice, a legal directive from the Forestry Commission requesting infectious trees to be removed.

Trees need to be felled as they have been infected by the ‘larch disease’ - a disease that has affected large areas of larch plantations in the UK – including within the Peak District.

The condition causes infected trees to die very quickly and work planned will help to reduce the spread across the woodlands.

Once the process is complete, a mix of native and forestry stock trees, which are more resilient to diseases will be planted to minimise the impact on the residents, wildlife and visitors.

The Peak District National Park Authority have confirmed that both the Fairholmes visitor facilities and Upper Derwent bike hire centre will continue to remain fully open for visitors to enjoy other existing and alternative routes in the area.

The site, which includes the reservoirs and woodland, is managed by Severn Trent.

Dan Taberner, Severn Trent, said: “As part of the ongoing management of these forest plantations it’s necessary to fell trees to maintain the health of the woodlands and in some locations, it will be necessary to have machinery operating from the road. To ensure that the work can be carried out safely, we will need to close part of the road from Fairholmes roundabout to West End.