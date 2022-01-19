Plans emerge for 'major development' of 41 new homes near Chesterfield

Wynford Homes wants to build the properties – more than half of which are set to be ‘affordable’ – on land to the rear of Chesterfield Road at Holmewood.

North East Derbyshire District Council will decide on whether to grant planning permission at a site bordering another large development.

Part of the site already has planning permission for homes, and land to the west also has also been earmarked for housing.

A new proposal has emerged for 41 homes to be built at Holmewood near Chesterfield.

A design and access statement prepared by Mitchell Proctor Architects says the plans will ‘help to address the shortfall of housing within the district’.

The developers promise ‘a sustainable and socially inclusive place to live’.

"The site has previously been assessed that the development would be relatively well related to the built framework of the existing settlement,” documents add.

"It was not considered that it would result in a prominent intrusion to the countryside, particularly with the existing dwellings along Chesterfield Road screening the proposed dwellings.

“Furthermore it would not result in settlements merging.”

The proposed development site is close to the Five Pits Trail walking route and access will be via a new road serving the development next to it.

Developers say their plans will ‘provide short-term economic benefits through the construction phase and modest long-term benefits to the exiting services within the village’.

“The social impacts would be small through access to existing services and any contributions sought to make the development acceptable in planning terms,” the architects’ statement says.

"There would be environmental benefits in terms of the clearing of miscellaneous storage of materials albeit some grassland would be built upon.”

The homes, 54 per cent of which will be affordable, are set to be a mixture of detached and semi-detached two, three and four-bedroom houses.

"The layout has been designed to focus on the public open space/pond which is part of the adjoining major housing developments to ensure our scheme blends into the whole

seamlessly,” the design statement adds.

The Environment Agency says it will not be commenting on the application as there are no ‘fluvial flood risk concerns associated with the site’.