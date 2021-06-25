Pictures as oak tree hauled up to Heights of Abraham underneath one of Matlock Bath's famous cable cars

The five-metre long sapling is too tall to be driven up the snaking pathways, to the 60-acre hilltop park in the Peak District.

The tree will be the centrepiece to the new Woodland Corner, an exhibition, outdoor classroom and picnic spot, which will tell the story of the local landscape.

Hanging from beneath a cable car, a young oak tree is hauled up to The Heights of Abraham. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

These pictures were captured by Derbyshire photographer Rod Kirkpatrick as the operation took place.

Rod said: “The oak is surprisingly bad at reproducing naturally.

"Good seed years only occur infrequently and the overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands of acorns dropped are eaten by animals or simply rot.

"It is left to forgetful squirrels or jays who bury them but never return to consume them, for the lifecycle of this giant of the countryside to continue.”

The young oak tree is too long to be trnsported up to The Heights of Abraham by road. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.