Expert will speak at Bolsover anti-fracking meeting

Bolsover Against Fracking will be holding a public meeting where an expert will speak about the dangers of radioactivity.

The meeting will take place on Monday, March 18 at Bolsover Assembly Rooms.

Guest speak Dr Ian Fairlie is an independent consultant on radioactivity and fracking in the environment.

He has an in-depth knowledge ofof radioactive materials and processes involved in the fracking industry.

Everyone is welcome at the meeting, entry is free, and refreshments are available.

For more information visit: http://www.frackfreebolsover.org.uk/