Environment agency investigating potential waste management breach at Derbyshire farm

Witnesses reported seeing Environment Agency officers raid the farm in Smalley on Monday

It comes after residents reported seeing Environmental Agency officers and officers from the Derbyshire police rural crime team conduct a raid on Barden Farm, in Smalley, Heanor, at around 9am on Monday, July 5.

The Environment Agency has this afternoon confirmed its presence in the area and said it is “investigating activities involving the management of waste” at the farm on Main Road.

“Officers are on site with heavy plant and drilling equipment,” a spokesperson for the agency added.

“This is to take samples and their work will be continuing over the next few days.

“The purpose of this work is to determine whether any breaches of waste management legislation have occurred.”

Those who see or suspect waste crime is being committed are urged to report it immediately to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.