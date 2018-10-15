“Earlier than usual” bin collections in Derbyshire Dales on Tuesday

Residents in the Derbyshire Dales who have their bins collected on a Tuesday morning are being alerted that their bins will be collected “earlier than usual” this week.

This is because crews who work for the bin collection department at Derbyshire Dales District Council will be attending the funeral of one of their colleagues.

It means that any resident who has their bins collected during Tuesday mornings should ensure their bin is outside the house on Monday night to ensure they do not miss their collection slot.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “If you have your waste & recycling collected on a Tuesday, please be aware that collections will start earlier than usual this week to enable the crews to attend a work colleague’s funeral.

“Collections will start at 6am, and the crews will return to work after attending the funeral.

“Please put out your collection containers on Monday evening if you are on an early collection round.

“We appreciate your understanding, enabling our crews to pay their respects at a sad time.”

If you are unsure whether you will be affected, contact Derbyshire Dales District Council’s waste management team at 01629 761122.