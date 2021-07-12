Campaign group Plastic Free Chesterfield are hosting an online discussion on the campaign to ban single-use plastic bags, as part of ‘Plastic Free July’ – an international month of action, encouraging individuals to limit their use of plastic.

A joint report from environmental charity Greenpeace and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) titled ‘Checking Out on Plastics III’ published in January 2021, found that 2.1 billion plastic bags were sold by the top 10 UK supermarkets in 2019 – 1.58 billion of which were ‘bags for life’.

The data released by the international nonprofit shows that UK supermarkets sold enough ‘bags for life’ for the average household to have 57 at home.

A man carrying his purchases in plastic bags. Credit: SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/DPA/AFP via Getty Images.

Campaign group Planet Patrol launched the Big Bag Ban campaign to call on the Government to outlaw single-use plastic bags and also ‘bags for life’.

The petition has been signed by more than 2,000 people.

Community lead of Plastic Free Chesterfield Greg Hewitt added: "Plastic Free July is a great time to reflect on the single-use plastics we are generating.

"And so we are delighted to welcome Planet Patrol to lead a discussion on why we should ban single-use plastic bags.

"We welcome anyone to the webinar who has any concerns or questions about this campaign so that we can have a serious discussion on this really important issue."

The online talk is held on Wednesday, July 21 at 7pm via Zoom, to register click here.