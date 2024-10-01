Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the river levels rose with this week’s heavy rainfall, so did anxieties in Chesterfield communities concerned that the threat of flooding is now a perennial problem – and the hopes of one neighbourhood for new defence infrastructure may not be realised for some time to come.

The Environment Agency issued a precautionary flood warning which covered the River Hipper on Monday, September 30, and though the waters receded overnight without major impact there were some signs of a perilously close call.

In homes and workplaces all along the river, memories are still vivid of the devastating floods in 2023, and this latest warning prompted renewed calls for more effective protections.

A permanent fix may still be some way off, however, as revealed by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins in a recent update about his discussions with the Environment Agency’s area director Neil Longden.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins..

Mr Perkins said: “The Environment Agency are in the process of developing a business case for a flood alleviation scheme, based upstream at Holymoorside, but the project currently has a significant funding gap.

“Funding will need to be identified for the project to be delivered. I am pursuing this scheme as it is really important.”

He added: “The EA are also investigating the removal of a disused bridge over the River Hipper at Clayton Street to reduce obstructions to flow during flood event.”

In opposition, the national Labour Party highlighted £4billion of funding promised for flood defences which had not been delivered by the previous Government.

However, the party’s General Election manifesto was light on detail when it came to flooding policies and it remains to be seen what support will be available for new infrastructure now that Labour has control of the Treasury.

With lead local flood authority Derbyshire County Council hampered by its own financial problems much may depend on national leadership to make resources available.

This week’s flood warning saw many residents calling for more urgency and action but a lot that energy may have to be channelled into slow moving bureaucratic processes if it is to have any effect.

In September, the county council opened a three-month public consultation on its statutory report investigation into the 2023 floods, which may eventually bolster the case for spending in Chesterfield and reshape any proposed solutions.

According to Mr Perkins, there is no shortage of ideas on how to better protect local communities, and he has already been lobbying colleagues in Government to make them happen.

He said: “Subject to funding, [the Environment Agency] will undertake an optimisation study to assess whether there are any operational improvements that can be undertaken to further reduce flood risk.

“This could include changes to other bridges and, with other partners, investigating any potential for further storage on tributaries of the Rivers Rother and Hipper, for example Spital Brook and Holme Brook.

“They will also look to develop natural flood management opportunities within the Rother and Hipper Catchments to help slow the flow and reduce risk to downstream communities.”

To read the county council’s report and submit feedback, go to https://shorturl.at/wnFjG.

