Entries now open for popular charity run at Chatsworth

A popular charity run to raise money for a well-known Derbyshire organisation, which helps the terminally ill and their families, will take place in April.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in the Helen’s Trust 10k event, sponsored by Crafting.co.uk, at Chatsworth on Sunday, April 29.

Entries are now open for the race, which is the charity’s flagship event.

The trust supports people across north Derbyshire and the High Peak with terminal illness at home and also funds care and equipment.

Its fundraising and business manager Zoe Woodward urged runners of all abilities to enter the race.

“You can challenge your personal best, or run with friends, have fun and enjoy the atmosphere and the beautiful setting of Chatsworth, knowing you are helping us to support local people with terminal illness to stay in their own homes,” she said.

As well as the 10k race, there is also a three-kilometre run.

And anyone who registers for the event before January 31 will get £2 off their entry fee .

There are also various sponsorship opportunities for businesses.

For details contact Zoe on 01629 812759 or email zoe@helenstrust.org.uk.

The charity also wants to hear from folk who would like to be a race marshal. Anyone interested should contact Debbie Fennell on 01629 812759 or email debbie@helenstrust.org.uk

n Runners can enter via helenstrust.org.uk.