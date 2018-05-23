Enjoy 20% off food at Chesterfield café-bar Pump+Grind

The winds of change have come to Chesterfield. Have you felt it?

Investment, redevelopment and the slow but steady return of independent business to the town centre; good omens indeed.

Pump+Grind

One of the latest is Pump + Grind, an independent café-bar which is already making its mark, situated perfectly in the heart of Stephenson Place, Chesterfield’s most up-and-coming hub for food, drink and beauty.

Pump + Grind is fashioned of bare brick and breezeblock; a smart industrial interior with iconic street art and gold-glowing Edison bulbs aplenty, all conspiring with a great soundtrack to create an atmosphere both inviting and contemporary.

And the great news is that we’ve teamed up with the guys at P+G to offer readers 20% off food!

Expect top quality coffee besides a very exciting brunch menu, featuring classics with a P+G twist, and from the moment you step through the door to the moment you leave, you’ll experience the sort of prompt and friendly service which defines hospitality as an industry.

Pump+Grind

In the evening, as the lights simmer down the dining spices up, from tacos and burritos, to fried chicken thighs and halloumi fries, P+G’s street-inspired evening menu is sure to set your tastebuds a-tingling.

And what better to wash it down with than an exciting and ever-changing selection of craft beers, wines and top shelf spirits from around the world?As far as cocktails go, you could scarcely be in better hands.

Whether you’re looking for fun and fruity or something a little more suave, the team at P+G are known to work magic with a Boston shaker late into the night.

With a new menu just launched, there’s 20 per cent off a large selection of dishes for all Derbyshire Times readers, so there’s never been a better time to check out Pump + Grind.

To claim your discount, simply present the voucher you’ll find on page 40 of the May 24 edition of the Derbyshire Times, when ordering your food!

To see what’s on offer on the menu CLICK HERE