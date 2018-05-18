England World Cup star Harry Maguire returns to his old Chesterfield school for Unicef fundraiser

England and Premier League footballer Harry Maguire has returned to his old school in Chesterfield to take part in a charity fundraiser.

Maguire, 25, visited St Mary’s Catholic High School, for a Soccer Aid Playground Challenge for Unicef.

The challenge sees pupils kick, bounce, or carry a football around a course they’ve designed in their school playground. Pupils pay £1, or £2, to take part with proceeds going to Soccer Aid for Unicef.

He was joined by his two brothers – Joe and Lawrence, both former pupils of the school – as well as his sister, Daisy, who still attends the school’s sixth form.

Maguire said: “It was fantastic to be back at my old school with my brothers and sister, especially to help encourage students to take part in the Soccer Aid Playground Challenge. It’s so easy to do and for such a great cause that I would urge other schools to sign-up at unicef.uk/playground. Even better news is that the UK Government will match every £1 schools raise, doubling the difference children in the UK can make to the lives of children in danger around the world.”

On Friday, June 8 thousands of children in school playgrounds across the UK will follow suit, with all money raised matched by the UK government. Over the past 10 years, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised £24million for Unicef to help children all around the world.