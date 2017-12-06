England footballer Harry Maguire gives inspirational talk at his old Derbyshire primary school

England international footballer Harry Maguire returned to his roots to give an inspirational talk to children at his former Derbyshire primary school.

The 24-year-old, formally of Sheffield United but now of Premier League Leicester City and England, visited Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary in Spinkhill in Renishaw.

Maguire, who also attended St Mary’s School in Chesterfield, answered a number of questions including how he deals with criticism and how he bounces back.

“If you’re the Prime Minister or an office worker, you’ll always make a mistake,” Maguire told the children. “You need to believe in yourself that you can do better and be the best you can be.”