Engineers working to fix traffic lights at Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout

Two engineers from Derbyshire County Council are this afternoon working to fix the traffic lights at Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout.

All the lights at the busy junction have been out since early this morning.

Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said shortly after 1pm: "We have two engineers at Horns Bridge roundabout working to repair the traffic lights - please take care if you are driving that way."

MORE: 'Funny and witty' Derbyshire pensioner took her own life as she felt she 'had nothing to live for'