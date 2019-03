Emergency services were called to a crash on a main road in Chesterfield this afternoon.

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended the collision on Derby Road at Birdholme at around 3.10pm.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident involved one saloon car in collision with road furniture.

"One female casualty was left in the hands of the ambulance service."

No further information has been released.