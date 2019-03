Emergency services rushed to a Derbyshire hotel after receiving a call about a ‘medical emergency’.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) received the call about the incident at the Ibis hotel on Chesterfield Road, Barlborough, at around 12.45pm today.

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “The caller reported that there was a medical emergency.

“We sent a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, and one patient was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.”