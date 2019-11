Firefighters rescued a child locked in a car at a Derbyshire shopping centre.

Crews from Derbyshire arrived at East Midlands Designer Outlet, Pinxton, at around 3.02pm this afternoon (Thursday, November 28).

A crew from Ashfield also assisted.

They rescued a ‘small child’ locked inside a car at the outlet.

Nobody is understood to have been harmed in the incident.

