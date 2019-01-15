Emergency services help woman who fell from her horse in Chesterfield

Emergency services have helped a woman who had fallen from her horse in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service at 1pm today, Tuesday, January 15.

The woman had fallen from her horse near Longside Road, Holymoorside.