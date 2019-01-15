Emergency services help woman who fell from her horse in Chesterfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Emergency services have helped a woman who had fallen from her horse in Chesterfield. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service at 1pm today, Tuesday, January 15. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service The woman had fallen from her horse near Longside Road, Holymoorside. Police treating Pleasley death as 'unexplained'