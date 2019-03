Firefighters and police attended a vehicle blaze in Eckington.

Two crews from Staveley attended the fire, on Ashland road, at around 11.30pm last night (Tuesday, March 19).

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters left the incident with Derbyshire Police.

READ MORE: THREE CREWS DEAL WITH CHESTERFIELD FLAT FIRE