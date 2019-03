Firefighters and police attended a crash between a bus, car and motorbike in Erewash.

Crews from Long Eaton arrived at the scene of the collision, on Tamworth Road, Sawley at around 12.52pm this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20).

Luckily, nobody was trapped.

The fire crew used an environmental grab pack and a hose reel jet to clear away a spillage of petrol.

Derbyshire Police were also at the scene.

