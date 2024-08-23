Van struck by falling tree along route near Chesterfield amid strong winds from Storm Lilian
Storm Lilian has brought strong winds to parts of Derbyshire today – with a van being hit by a falling tree near Chesterfield.
A van was struck by a tree this morning along Cemetery Lane in Staveley – as Storm Lilian arrived in Derbyshire.
The route is currently blocked in both directions, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix – between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.
Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment – and this story will be updated with any further details regarding the incident.
