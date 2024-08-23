Van struck by falling tree along route near Chesterfield amid strong winds from Storm Lilian

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Storm Lilian has brought strong winds to parts of Derbyshire today – with a van being hit by a falling tree near Chesterfield.

A van was struck by a tree this morning along Cemetery Lane in Staveley – as Storm Lilian arrived in Derbyshire.

The route is currently blocked in both directions, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix – between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Rail passengers from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Dronfield and Ilkeston warned of disruption amid Storm Lilian

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment – and this story will be updated with any further details regarding the incident.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireIlkeston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.