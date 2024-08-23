Van struck by falling tree along route near Chesterfield amid strong winds from Storm Lilian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Lilian has brought strong winds to parts of Derbyshire today – with a van being hit by a falling tree near Chesterfield.

A van was struck by a tree this morning along Cemetery Lane in Staveley – as Storm Lilian arrived in Derbyshire.

The route is currently blocked in both directions, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix – between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment – and this story will be updated with any further details regarding the incident.